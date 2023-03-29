Share:

Reports have emerged that a group of politicians, primarily belonging to south Punjab led by Jahangir Khan Tareen, are considering the idea of setting up a parallel PTI to contain Mr Imran Khan’s party ahead of the next elections. This group is mainly composed of party dissidents who were disqualified after voting for the PML-N candidate in the chief minister’s election last year. If this goes through, it will only be a repetition of what has been witnessed on multiple occasions in the past, and also characteristic of what is wrong with our political landscape.

Reports reveal that a meeting was held on Monday where this proposal was discussed that has been backed by multiple power brokers in the country. The main idea behind this is that Mr Khan could be disqualified because of the cases pending against him, so a parallel party could be effective in breaking the votes of the PTI in such a scenario. At this point in time, however, nothing is finalised and the group is also planning on holding discussions with the PML-N, PPP and PML-Q. There are claims the PML-N is on-board with this scheme and would be willing to allot tickets. Similarly, the PPP has also been wooing the south Punjab electables for quite some time, so an arrangement may be in the offing.

In addition to this, the group also plans on reaching out to more former PTI members and leaders to join their cause. Some sources are also linking a recent meeting between the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Jahangir Tareen to this development.

Regardless of whether it goes through, it remains to be seen if it will have the intended impact. Given how access to information is a lot easier today and how these orchestrations have taken place several times in the past, it may not be that easy to create a convincing narrative for this parallel entity. It is also sad to see how our politics has failed to evolve past such schemes, where the focus is on breaking vote banks and defeating political rivals, as opposed to putting forward substantive policy initiatives. Unless we move past this, the political system will continue being stuck in this toxic and unproductive loop.