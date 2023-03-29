Share:

LAHORE - The accountability court in Lahore Tuesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar till April 10 in assets beyond means inquiry. The court also sought an inquiry report from the investigation officer by the next date of hearing. Account­ability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad conducted the proceed­ings on the bail petition of Us­man Buzdar. During the pro­ceedings, the former chief minister did not appear be­fore the court. Buzdar’s coun­sel submitted an application to the court and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for a one-day as he had been tested co­rona positive. At this, the court exempted Usman Buzdar from personal appearance and ex­tended his interim bail till April 10. The National Accountability Bureau had launched investiga­tions against Usman Buzdar on charges of amassing assets be­yond means.