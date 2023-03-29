Share:

ISLAMABAD - Citizens on Tuesday lauded the government’s move for providing relief to the public during the month of Ramzan where a sufficient stock of all the 19 subsidised items is available at Utility Stores Corporations (USC) outlets.

The government had announced a special Ramzan relief package worth Rs 5 billion at utility stores across the country to provide maximum relief to the poor segment of society during the holy month, said a report aired by PTV news channel. In order to facilitate the public, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended the scope of the relief package by increasing the number of subsidized items to 19, Utility store’s manager Shahzad from Quetta said.

The items being provided at subsidized rates include flour, ghee, sugar, cooking oil, tea, dates, besan, dal mash, dal mong, milk, drinks, and spices, he added. Smooth supply of all commodities across the country was being ensured during Ramzan on the strict directives of the government, said Sohail Akhtar an Incharge of utility store from Islamabad. Another senior USC officer in Punjab said that the management was committed to providing relief to the general public during Ramadan by playing its role as a price moderator and deterrent to profiteering, hoarding, and black-marketing. A female consumer Shamim Akhtar said USC during the month is providing exhaustive services to its customers by acquiring self-accountability, transparency, and efficiency in its operations. A customer Syed Muhammad Mehmood said that consumers enrolled in the Benazir Income support Program are also eligible to get food items at subsidised rates from the Utility Stores outlets.

He said that through a transparent system, we are getting subsidized rates for essential kitchen items in USC stores and there is no shortage of any item. Another customer appealed that government would continue this subsidy rate item sale in stores as through this online system, consumers are being facilitated in purchasing subsidized items at utility stores. This system is saving not only the precious time of customers but will enable subsidizing items (flour, sugar, ghee, rice, pulses) in a very transparent manner, he added. The government was providing quality food items and giving the best services to the customers this Ramazan, said a woman.