Share:

LAHORE - To reduce overcrowding and incon­venience caused to the citizens, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi Wednesday announced the opening of free flour centers at 6 am throughout the province starting from March 29 (today).

During a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Office under his chair, it was decided that provincial ministers and secretaries would perform duties in assigned districts for the next three days, visiting flour centers, and assess­ing the situation themselves. To ensure better management and control of the centers, additional police forces will be deployed, while DPOs and deputy com­missioners will also be present at the centers in the morning.

Expressing his dismay at the dis­order at flour centers in Sahiwal and other cities, the chief minister direct­ed officials to better guide and man­age citizens for their convenience. Citizens should be properly guided, and announcements should be made to form queues, he said.

According to the meeting, around 13.2 million flour bags have been distributed across the province, and more than 2.1 million flour bags have been provided to citizens since morn­ing till today, marking the maximum number of bags that have been dis­tributed in a minimum time.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, food secre­tary, and chairman PITB.

Also, the chief minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of a woman in a stampede at a free flour distribution center in Sahiwal. He ordered the DIG (Special Branch) to investigate the incident, bring forth the facts, and determine those respon­sible for the negligence. Wherever there is negligence, appropriate action will be taken, he stated. He further di­rected that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured, adding that every human life is precious. Centers should be organized in such a way that citizens can obtain flour without any inconvenience, and arrangements should be made at all centers to pre­vent any stampede incidents in the fu­ture, he further said and ordered that commissioners, RPOs, deputy com­missioners, and DPOs should review the arrangements at the centers in their respective cities.