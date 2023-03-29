Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha division Commis­sioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed the of­ficers concerned to activate drug control societies in the educational institu­tions across the division.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday regarding the eradication of drugs among students and their mental health.

The commissioner also issued direction to organ­ise seminars, conferences and other awareness pro­grammes in the spirit of drug control and create health profile of students. He also directed the heads of educational institutions to identify the students who were addict and arrange treatment sessions for them.

The commissioner said that health desks should be established in this regard in all educational institu­tions and students should be fully informed about its harmful effects.

He directed the four deputy commissioners to ensure foolproof secu­rity in educational institu­tions, repair broken walls of schools and submit a report after fencing walls with barbed wire. Deputy commissioners of four dis­tricts, director of colleges, director of education, di­rector of social welfare, CEO health, district officer of special education and representatives of NGOs at­tended the meeting.

Several important deci­sions were also made re­garding autism, a mental illness found in children, in which it was decided that special education ex­perts, including school nu­trition supervisors, would conduct training for one