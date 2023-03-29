Share:

Not too long ago, Pakistan was looking to tap into the Russian oil market after the latter offered a promising deal. Months have passed with little to no progress made on this front, frustrating Moscow as a result. Our inability to make a decision is what might cause us to lose out on partnership opportunities. Regardless of what the government deems fit, a decision must be made to counteract this flaky diplomatic personality it has created for itself.

The deal made with Russia was that Pakistan would set up a new Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company through which oil would be imported and provided to local refineries. Given the cash crunch we are in, Moscow also offered to sweeten the deal by agreeing to receive payment in currencies other than the dollar—the Russian rouble, the Chinese yen and the UAE dirham. Experts have stated that this is perhaps the best offer that can be extended to the country keeping the interests of both stakeholders in mind; Russia gets to export its oil while Pakistan experiences economic relief.

However, our government has not been fully sold on the merits of this offer. According to the news, Islamabad has not begun work on setting up the SPV company, registering it or even placing an order for the first shipment of oil. Instead, it has been going back and forth on the deal. The problem is multifold; Russian crude oil produces more furnace oil than diesel, a kind not useful for Pakistan. Secondly, the oil industry has not been taken on board in this entire ordeal and remains relatively unaware about the exact terms of the agreement. Lastly, there is immense pressure from countries like the US who have reminded our government of the G7 oil price cap and asserted that Pakistan must treat forward carefully. In the face of all this, it would seem as though we have not made a decision out of fearing consequences.

The fact of the matter remains, now is not the time for the state to make timid decisions out of the fear of repercussions. The entire world is aware of the devastating economic condition we are in and has acknowledged our needs. Much like everyone else, we must pursue avenues that bring us closer to fulfilling them. In this, it is not about the final decision itself, but that we end up making it and commit to it.