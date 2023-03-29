Share:

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court halted the appointment of the University of Peshawar’s pro-vice-chancellor and sought comments from the secretary of Higher Education Department, as well as the university vice-chancellor and registrar. By the end of the current month, the pro-vice-chancellor position will be vacant due to the incumbent’s retirement. The university has recommended three names for the position ignoring the senior most professor in violation of the relevant law.

Dean Faculty of Numerical and Physical Sciences Prof Dr Yaseen Iqbal had filed a writ petition through Advocate Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel against the recommendation sent by University of Peshawar for appointment of pro-vice-chancellor, for which the names of three senior most professors are to be sent and considered as per the university act. He said the procedure was not followed.

Arguing the case before the division bench of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Syed Attique Shah, Kakakhel said that his client was de-notified by the governor/chancellor of UoP and another professor, Dr Qamaruz Zaman from the faculty of numerical and physical sciences was appointed as dean by the respondents. The notification and de-notification were declared as illegal by Peshawar High Court but respondents are violating the judgment of the court by showing Prof Dr Qamaruz Zaman as dean on the official website as well as in correspondence, the petition said. He further argued that his client had not been even called for important meetings in which policy decisions were taken and he was ignored and a person whose notification of appointment was declared illegal was called by respondents to harass, humiliate, torture and to degrade his client.

He said that the judgment had not been followed and therefore the vice chancellor and acting registrar of the university had committed contempt of court. He stated that a contempt petition had also been filed by his client. Hearing the case, the court stopped the respondents from appointment of pro-vice-chancellor and sought comments from the officials concerned.