QUETTA - Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Ejaz Baloch Tuesday said that a digital system has been intro­duced to develop the examination system on modern lines.

“The process of reforming the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary School Education is going on,” he said while talking to media here. He said that efforts are afoot for the establishment of two boards in Loralai and Makran divi­sions, BBISE has branches in Turbat, Makran, Khuzdar, Loralai and Dera Murad Jamali as well.

The chairman noted that 2.5 to 3 lac male and female students of Balo­chistan appear in examinations of different categories every year and in order to ensure transparency, we have made all system online.

“BBISE is all set to sign MoU with a company in Lahore for phase-wise digitisation and computerisation, af­ter which all the records of the board will be computerised,” he added.

BBISE Chairman Ejaz Azim Baloch said that while developing the Balo­chistan board on modern lines, we are taking advantage of modern technolo­gy, adding, “We have created an archive in which we have all the records, cur­rently, 10 to 20 years of records have been transferred into IT and the rest is being transferred step by step us­ing modern technology to remove fake entries of the candidates.” To a ques­tion, he said one lac degrees released since 1990 were in the record room of the board. Most of the degrees that were returned due to wrong address­es have been resent to their branches to ensure the same is delivered to the concerned candidates. “Under Digital Attendance and Monitoring System (DAMs), real-time online attendance of the examination staff and students participating in the examinations will be taken,” he further noted.

About teachers’ attendance mecha­nism, the chairman said that in order to make the teachers responsible for their duties, a biometric system has been launched. “The government of Balochistan is using all available re­sources for the promotion of qual­ity education,” he said, adding that private educational institutions also have a role in the elimination of edu­cational backwardness and promo­tion of education.