SIALKOT - Sialkot District Police Of­ficer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza took notice of injuries to two persons in police fir­ing and suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Abdul Qayyum, Head Constable Akbar Baig and Constable Nasir Mehmood (driver), who were members of the police team which were re­sponsible for the firing inci­dent.

The DPO appointed SP In­vestigation Ziaullah as an inquiry officer to conduct the inquiry.

According to the police initial investigation, three unknown armed men fled after a dacoity incident at a petrol pump, located at Khadim Ali Road early in the morning. The police said Muradpur police mo­bile team, present at Kash­mir Road, saw the suspects fleeing on a motorcycle without a number-plate. The police team tried to stop suspects, but instead of stopping, they ran away. The police team chased the motorcycle riders.

Head Constable Akbar Baig fired into the air as a warning to the suspects. However, the bullets hit two passersby motorcycle-riders, identified as Malik Haider and Nauman, caus­ing injuries to them. The police said the injured per­sons had been shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment where their condition was stated to be out of danger.