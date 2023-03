Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given a final opportunity to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and other party leaders to appear before it in the contempt case.

The case also involves PTI's Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Secretary General Asad Umar.

A three-member ECP bench, led by its Sindh member Nisar Durrani, heard the case but adjourned the hearing until 18th of next month due to the non-appearance of the PTI leaders.