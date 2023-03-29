Share:

LIVERPOOL - A drag homage to Eurovision, a postapocalyptic opera and a former winner will be part of a cultural festival staged by UK and Ukrainian artists in Liverpool for this year’s song contest. The full line-up of performances, exhibitions and art trails for the EuroFestival in May has been unveiled. It features 24 events, 19 of which involve collaborations between artists from the two countries. The city is hosting the song contest on behalf of Ukraine, who won last year.

The winners normally stage the following year’s show, but it was deemed too dangerous to hold the annual televised extravaganza in Ukraine this year following the Russian invasion. The main event will comprise of semi-finals at the M&S Bank Arena on 9 and 11 May, then the grand final on 13 May. EuroFestival will run alongside it across Liverpool from 1-14 May. Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala and the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a live premiere of her album, based on Crimean Tatar folk songs, on the official fan village stage (11 May).

A “three-day queer fantasia” of music, fashion, circus and cabaret in Chavasse Park, with events including The Best and The Wurst of Eurovision - in which drag performers will do battle by recreating classic Eurovision moments (9-10 May)