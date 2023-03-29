Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday denied having Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media head Azhar Mashwani's custody.

The FIA made the claim in a report it submitted to the Lahore High Court. Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of the Lahore High Court's (LHC) Rawalpindi bench heard the habeas corpus petition filed by Azhar Mashwani’s brother Mazharul Hassan.

The agency submitted a report to the court, in which it denied having the PTI activist in custody. The report said the FIA had no information regarding Azhar Mashwani’s whereabouts.

The court was not satisfied with the report and further directed the FIA to resubmit it. Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till April 4.