Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met with the country's nominated ambassador to Ukraine, Major General (Retd) Nadir Khan, on Wednesday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, which took place at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, the foreign minister conveyed his best wishes to Major General (retd) Nadir Khan on his new responsibilities.

He also stressed the importance of Pakistan's relationship with both Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Zardari reiterated Pakistan's commitment to peace and expressed his desire for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.