Peshawar - Like other districts of Khyber pakhtunkhwa the distribution of freeof-charge flour continued in all seven merged tribal districts under the Prime Minister’s package. Free of cost atta (flour) was being provided to hundreds of thousands of underprivileged tribal people in Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kuram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal district where special distribution centres and points were established by the district administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bajaur Faiz Muhammad visited flour distribution centres and flour mills at Khar where he inspected the distribution process. he checked the standard, weight and record of the flour and directed the relevant authorities to simplify the distribution process for quick dispersal of the commodity to deserving people during the holy month of Ramazan.

The ADC also directed the relevant authorities to provide free flour to elderly people, persons with disabilities and women on a priority basis. The counters were set in these districts in collaboration with the National Database Registration authority and Districts Administration. He said, “Three bags of flour may be provided to each family simultaneously to save their time and transportation costs during the holy month.”

The tribal people thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the provision of free atta to them during Ramazan and expressed the hope that the pro-people project would continue after Ramazanul-Mubarak in KP. SapM directs to increase flour distribution points On the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Special Assistant to PM Sardar Shahjahan Yousaf on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the provision of free flour during the month of Ramazan at Circuit House Mansehra.

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zafar Mahmood also attended the meeting. speaking on the occasion, Sardar Shahjahan Yousaf directed the district administration and food department to increase the free flour distribution points for the provision of free flour in the district so that poor people living in remote areas to be facilitated. he suggested that points for the provision of flour should be established at the village council level so that a maximum number of people could take benefit. On the occasion, Adviser Zafar Mahmood asked the district administration to ensure the provision of free flour to more than three hundred thousand targeted individuals before 25th of Ramazan and to take strict action against anyone involved in hoarding or negligence, including food license holders.

Earlier, the district administration and the food department gave a briefing on the provision of free flour during the meeting and said that currently 91 distribution points for free wheat flour have been established all across the district.