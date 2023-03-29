Share:

Peoples Party (PPP) leader and senior lawyer Latif Khosa has said that the legislation regarding the Supreme Court is like gagging the judiciary.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court here on Wednesday, the former governor found the timing of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, not right.

Mr Khosa said that Article 184-3 had to be amended to give the right to appeal against decision under suo motu notice.

Referring to the PTI petition against postponement of election, he said how could the opinion of the members who were not part of the bench be included in the decision.

Mr Khosa said Maryam Nawaz and the PML-N had always attacked the judiciary. First they distribute sweets and then they understand that the decision is against them.