LAHORE - The Hailey College of Com­merce (HCC) of the Punjab University (PU) has become the only public sector Busi­ness School in Lahore and only Commerce College in Pakistan to receive ac­creditation for its BS and MS Commerce degrees from the National Business Edu­cation Accreditation Coun­cil (NBEAC). HCC Principal Prof. Dr. Mubbsher Munawar Khan said that the NBEAC functions at the national level as an accreditation au­thority within its scope to facilitate enhancing the qual­ity of business education in Pakistan. He said all busi­ness schools, before seeking international accreditation, must ensure that all systems, procedures, networks and programs are able to achieve standards that are compa­rable with global standards and thus are required to gain NBEAC accreditation. “The NBEAC has three main func­tions: accreditation, training and networking,” he added. Dr Mubbsher said that in its accreditation function, it de­velops and implements stan­dards to improve the quality of business education in Pak­istan. The HCC has received accreditation for the third time in a row, he added.