RAWAlPINDI - The Islamabad capital police have launched massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the city to curb the menace of begging, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has issued orders to the all zonal DPO’s to take action against professional beggars and handlers in their respective areas adding that cases should be registered against them.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the shape of begging were found involved in different criminal activities. During the ongoing crackdown, the Islamabad Capital Police Women and Phulgran police station teams arrested nine professional beggars and shifted six women and girls to shelters homes while also registered 3 cases against professional beggars.

Citizens are also appealed to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to the needy people and are also requested to inform police about any suspicious activity through Pucar-15 and join hands with police to curb this menace from the city. Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police intensified crackdown against the traffic rules violators and issued 9518 fine tickets to road users for not fastening seat belts and 8222 for using mobile phones while driving during the ongoing month, he added. He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad are performing duties at main roads and boulevards of the city and taking stern action against the violators.

A campaign is underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and citizens are also requested to follow the traffic rules in order to maintain a disciplined traffic system in the city. Islamabad Capital Police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. The Islamabad Capital Police are also ensuring strict legal action against other traffic rules violators as well. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people.