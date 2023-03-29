Share:

LAHORE - Inspec­tor General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar provided modern hearing aids to children of police em­ployees on Tuesday under the ‘Hamaray Phool’ project. Audio therapy has also been started for these children and the best doctors have been appointed for the purpose, he said. The IGP gave modern hearing aids to children of police employees, traffic po­lice and Dolphin force of La­hore, Narowal and other dis­tricts. He said in his message to the police employees that Rs 18.5 lakh per child had been approved for the pur­chase of cochlear implant for the treatment of hearing-im­paired children, which could benefit these children as a special benefit.Dr Usman An­war said when the ‘Hamaray Phool’ project was started, only four children were reg­istered, and now the number has increased to 2,100. He said if any employee has not registered his special child yet, he should call 1787 to get them registered.