LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan launched on Tuesday a broadside at the government for tabling the bill aimed at curtailing the power of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Addressing a press conference via video, Mr Khan said the gov­ernment had decided to do legis­lation in a bid to mount pressure on the judiciary. “Today, the nation has come to know, that the gov­ernment is trying its all-out efforts to escape the elections.” Taking a swipe at his political opponents, Mr Khan said, “The cases against all the rulers who plundered the national income for the past 30 years have been closed.” Mr Khan slammed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP), saying, “Even the books have been written on the corruption of these two po­litical parties”. The deposed pre­mier lambasted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying, “A person who is a hooligan and has no un­derstanding whatsoever has been appointed as the interior minister. Sanaullah has a background of killing. The entire world has lis­tened to his statement.”

Recalling that nowhere in the world there existed a situation like Pakistan, Mr Khan cited the example of France. “The people of France are staging anti-pen­sion reform protests. But not even a single citizen has been ar­rested by the France police from houses”. Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Khan said his party would or­ganise seminars in Karachi in a bid to highlight human rights violations. PTI Karachi chapter president Aftab Siddiqui called on the deposed premier. During the meeting, lawmakers Arsa­lan Taj and Shah Nawaz Jadoon were also present. Mr Siddiqui informed Mr Khan about the “po­litical vendetta” faced by the PTI in Karachi. Mr Khan boosted the morale of Arsalan Taj and Shah Nawaz Jadoon, who “faced the political victimisation”.

In connection with the elec­tions, Mr Khan assigned the lead­ers important tasks, adding that seminars would be organised in Sindh against human rights viola­tions. He also vowed to address the seminar sooner in this regard. “Raiding the houses of the PTI workers in Karachi is a violation of human rights. The constitution of the country is being violated per­sistently,” Mr Khan lamented. Re­counting “the contributions made by the PTI workers in Karachi”, Mr Khan said, “The PTI workers from Karachi have always played a vital role in terms of moving forward our actual freedom movement. I would like to lavish praise on the workers for remaining de­termined despite facing the vio­lence.” On the other side, Mr Khan said he was ready to participate in all the meetings of the All Parties Conference (APC) for the suprem­acy of the constitution.