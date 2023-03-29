Share:

A district and sessions court has issued an non-bailable arrest warrant of PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in female judge threatening case.

As per details, the Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman heard Khan’s exemption plea in the judge threatening case and announced the reserved verdict.

The court rejected PTI chief Imran Khan’s exemption plea and ordered him to appear before the court in female judge threatening case on April 18.

Earlier, a local court in Islamabad suspended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants in the female judge threatening case till March 20.

The court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan in a case pertaining to using threatening language against a woman additional district and sessions judge and senior police officers.

Judge threatening case

The PTI chairman on Aug 20 condemned police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and AD&SJ Zeba Chaudhry.

He was booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Besides, Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.