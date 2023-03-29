Share:

As the blessed month of Ramadan approaches in Pakistan, it is unfortunate that some merchants and vendors take advantage of this Holy month by increasing the prices of essential items needed for Ramadan. This puts additional financial pressure on citizens who are already struggling with inflation.

Basic commodities like vegetables and fruits are becoming increasingly expensive every passing day, making it difficult for those who cannot afford even one meal in this country. It is important to note that in contrast to other countries where Muslims joyously look forward to this Blessed month with discounted products, discounts on products have never been common in Pakistan during the month of Ramadan.

IFRAH SHAHBAZ,

Islamabad.