Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Wednesday visited DHQ Teaching Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan.

The caretaker CM inspected the trauma center and other wards, reviewed the treatment facilities provided to the patients.

He visited the patients and inquired about the medical facilities.

Mr Naqvi also asked about the availability of free medicines to the patients and the doctors.

The interim CM directed to further improve the provision of medical and other facilities for the patients in the hospital.