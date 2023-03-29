Share:

RAWALPINDI - In pursuance of directions of Ms.Tehmina Aamer, Chief Commissioner RTO Rawalpindi , a dedicated team of City Zone on the directions of Mr Mazhar Iqbal CIR City zone on 28.3.2023 sealed the business premises (Outlet) of M/s New Patiala Jewellers Murree Road, Rawalpindi for non integration of its POS with FBR.

The team of RTO Rawalpindi faced resistance from the owner in the form of protest and not allowing the officers to seal the outlet. After hectic efforts and involvement of police at the highest level the team successfully sealed the outlet at about 7 pm.

The team was led by Mr. Hayat Khan ADCIR and ably assisted by Mr. Kamranullah ADCIR, Mr. Akbar A Khan AD Mr. Qasim Saleem IRO and Mr. Wajid Mehmood AD.