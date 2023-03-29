Share:

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan would retire on March 31, 2023, and in his place, Justice Rooh Ul Amin became acting Chief Justice for one day.

Justice Rooh Ul Amin was appointed as acting CJ for March 31 and he would also retire on March 31, and his tenure as acting CJ would be of one day.

President Dr. Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Justice Mussarat Hilali as substitute CJ of Peshawar High Court.

The President signed the summary of the appointment of acting CJ and the announcement of the appointment was made public.

According to the announcement, the appointment of the acting CJ of Peshawar High Court under Article 196 of the Constitution was implemented and Justice Hilali would assume the duties as the acting CJ of Peshawar High Court from April 1.

Justice Hilali is the most senior judge of Peshawar High Court after Justice Amin.

Justice Hilali will serve until the permanent Chief Justice is appointed.

The appointment of the permanent CJ of Peshawar High Court would be made by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.