ISLAMABAD-Karachiites will pay an additional up to Rs 6 per unit in their electricity bills starting from the month of April, as the federal government has requested NEPRA to allow the transfer of two quarterly adjustments to K-Electric consumers.

As an instant motion with respect to Consumer End Tariff Recommendations of KE, the federal government has requested NEPRA for application of up to Rs 4.45 per unit for the 1st quarter of the FY 2022-23 (July to September) and Rs 1.55 per unit for the 2nd quarter of 2021-22(October to December), earlier determined by the regulator for the XWDiscos, to the consumers of KE.

The average hike of the KE consumers for the 1st quarter of the FY 2022-23 is Rs 3.21 per unit, while it is Rs 1.55 per unit for the 2nd quarter of 2021-22. The federal government in motions has requested to issue separate SoT for the following quarters for K-Electric consumers; For application of rates charged from XWDISCOs consumes for the 1st Quarter of FY 2022-23, to be allowed to recover from consumers of K-Electric based on consumption of February and March 2023 in the billing month of April to May 2023. For application of rates charged from XWDISCOs consumers for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2021-22, to be allowed to recover from consumers of K-Electric based on consumption of July, August & September 2022 in the billing month of April, May & June 2023.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had allowed a hike of up to Rs4.45 per unit in power tariff, empowering the ex-WAPDA Discos (XWDiscos) to transfer an additional burden of Rs42 billion to electricity consumers on account of quarterly adjustment for the first quarter of ongoing fiscal year. It had also been directed by the regulator that the additional burden will be transferred during the months of February and March and will have an average impact of Rs 3.30 per unit on the consumers. The decision will increase per unit cost of various categories of consumers from Rs1.4874/unit to Rs 4.45 per unit. In its petition, XWDiscos had sought NEPRA approval for charging an additional Rs2.18/unit from the electricity consumers on account of quarterly adjustment for the 1st quarter (July to September) of FY2022-23.

The Authority has determined Periodic Adjustment in Tariff for the Ist Quarter of FY 2022-23 for XWDISCOs and continued the application of periodic adjustment as determined for 4th Quarter of FY 202 1-22 for two months.

In accordance with the National Electricity Policy, 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned distribution companies (even after privatization) through incorporation of direct/indirect subsidies. Accordingly, KE applicable uniform variable charge is also required to be modified so as to recover the revenue requirements of KE, determined by the Authority consistent with the uniform national tariff of XWDISCOs. The same has been approved by the federal government and it was decided that the same be submitted to the Authority for consideration. In light of the above, instant motion is being filed by the federal government with respect to Consumer End Tariff Recommendations of KE, under section 7, 31 (4) and 31 (7) of the Act read with Rule 17 of the Rules so as to reconsider and issue for KE, modified uniform variable charge, to maintain uniform tariff across the country, to recover the revenue requirements of KB determined by the Authority keeping in view the proposed targeted subsidy and cross subsidies.

Similarly, NEPRA had approved a hike of around Rs1.55 per unit in power tariff of XWDiscos for the second quarter (October to December) of the FY 2021-22. The decision of increasing power tariff would help in recovering Rs39 billion from consumers as additional cost for second quarter October-December FY 2021-22 under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) mechanism. NEPRA will hold public hearing on the government motions on April 3.