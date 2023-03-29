Share:

LONDON - King Charles has become Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal Engineers - a role previously held by his mother late Queen Elizabeth II. Commonly known as the Sappers, the Corps was founded in 1716 and gained the ‘Royal’ prefix in 1787.

They operate at the forefront of innovation to provide global military engineering and technical support to the British Armed Forces and their allies. Queen Elizabeth II was the previous Colonel-in-Chief. During their Majesties’ State visit to Germany, the King will meet representatives from the Corps of Royal Engineers, in Brandenburg, to view a demonstration of a wide river pontoon bridging by 23 Amphibious Engineer Squadron. On Tuesday, His Majesty received Lieutenant General Sir Tyrone Urch KBE (Chief Royal Engineer) at Buckingham Palace. In the meanwhile, King Charles may be playing a ‘long-hand strategic game’ with son Prince Harry, a royal author has claimed saying that them could even have ‘pretty harsh penalties’ for the Duke of Sussex.

Talking to Express UK, royal expert Lisa M Davis said that King Charles could be driven by something so harsh that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have a fate more obscure than former King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson. Davis said: “He (King Charles) clearly casts a long shadow and after waiting 50 years is going to do it his way. But, having said that I admire the King and he definitely is playing a good long-hand strategic game with some pretty harsh penalties.”