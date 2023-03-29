Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker chief minister on Wednesday took notice of the lavish spending of caretaker ministers, advisers and assistants.

The issue arose when it was discovered that 62 vehicles were being used by only 17 caretaker ministers.

The CM directed the ministers to return the excess vehicles that were not being utilized.

The caretaker ministers, however, stated that the vehicles were not being solely used by them but were being utilized by their staff.

The CM expressed concern over the misuse of government resources and emphasized the need for the caretaker government to exercise austerity measures during their brief tenure.