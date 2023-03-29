Share:

PESHAWAR - The Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, led a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday with administrative secretaries from all departments. The purpose was to examine initiatives and measures for public welfare in good governance. The Chief Secretary instructed administrative secretaries to oversee the distribution of free flour in their districts. He assured that there was enough flour in the province and eligible families would receive it.

The Ramzan relief package has been given to over 1.2 million families registered with the Benazir Income Support Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It aims to help more than 5.75 million underprivileged families. The Chief Secretary instructed the Home Secretary-led committee to closely monitor essential commodity prices during Ramzan and ensure availability at government-mandated rates.

He urged departments to participate in a forest plantation campaign to increase forest cover. Southern districts should focus on polio eradication, with administrative secretaries overseeing campaigns at the district level. To prevent dengue outbreaks, relevant authorities should implement the dengue control plan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.