Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister on Health Dr Abid Jameel announced on Wednesday that board of governors (BOGs) of MTI hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be dismembered.

He said that complaints were received against the incumbent BOGs and alleged that the present members were selected on political basis. Favored individuals were posted, he accused.

He announced that all MTI hospitals would get new BOGs selected purely on merit basis. The new officers would inquire about previous postings and would act in accordance with the results on inquiries.