ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday criticized Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi for questioning Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s performance. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, reacted strongly to Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s statement in which he raised fingers at the performance of FM Bilawal. “Mr Qureshi wants to stay alive in politics by speaking against the PPP Chairman (Bilawal),” Kundi said. He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was more active than ever. “For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari under­stands foreign affairs and the likes of Qureshi (a former FM) have to be educated on every issue,” he added. In politics, he said, Bilawal had risen while Qureshi’s time had ended. “Mr Qureshi only knows how to switch political loyalties. This is what he has done all his life,” Kundi alleged. Earlier, Qureshi maintained that Bilawal was least interested in country’s affairs and did give any time to the office to go through the files.