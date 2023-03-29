Share:

The Senate is set to hold an important session on Thursday at 10am, according to an official announcement made on Wednesday. The session, which will be chaired by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, will address a 13-point agenda.

One of the main items on the agenda will be the presentation of the Supreme Court practice and procedure bill 2023 by the federal law minister.

This bill aims to streamline the functioning of the Supreme Court and structure Chief Justice's power regarding suo motu notices.

In addition to this, the federal defense minister will present a bill for the establishment of the National University of Pakistan. The proposed university is expected to provide high-quality education to students and help build a strong foundation for the future of Pakistan.

Other bills that will be presented during the session include those related to the formation of the Maritime zone and the Peer Roshan Shah institute in Meeran Shah.

These bills aim to promote economic growth and development in the country and provide greater opportunities for the people of Pakistan.