A resolution that opposed the postponement of the polls by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was passed by the lawyers’ convention held in Lahore.

Sources said the lawyers’ convention condemned the action of the electoral watchdog to postpone the elections and it demanded the free and fair polls to be held on time while saying the ECP should implement the orders of the court.

It was added the ECP could not go beyond its constitutional domain while urging the judges of the Supreme Court to settle their differences.

The president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abid Zubairi said the elections needed to be held within 90 days as per the constitution while criticizing the law minister saying if a full court bench had to be formed, it should constitute of the total fifteen judges and not as per the wish of Mr Tarar.

Mr Zubairi added nobody could stop the polls as it was clearly enshrined in the constitution mentioning judicial power a redline and it could not be ended.

In short, it was demanded from the ECP to hold polls as per the decision of the ECP saying the SCBA did not belong to any political party.