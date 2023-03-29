Share:

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the Pakistani parliament for its recent actions, stating that it demonstrated the importance of doing things at the right time in an appropriate manner.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, the minister shared an old video of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in which he spoke about the importance of speaking only when one intends to act on their words.

The minister added that the actions taken by the parliament were in the best interest of Pakistan and the supremacy of the Parliament.

She further noted that the spirit of parliamentary democracy had been refreshed and that the manner in which these actions had been taken was more striking than the nature of the work itself.