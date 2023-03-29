Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Com­pany (LWMC) has signed a memo­randum of understanding (MoU) with Akhtar Hameed Memorial Trust (AHMT) to improve the waste man­agement process by adopting scien­tific procedures. A ceremony in this regard was held at the LWMC head office, here on Tuesday. AKHMT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sumaira Gul and Director Hameedullah attended the event. Deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mehmood and Muhammad Aurang­zaib, along with General Manager Planning & Projects Dr. Kamran and other official were also present.

While talking to the media LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that Akhtar Hameed Trust would provide sup­port to the company for a better model of waste segregation and man­agement. Waste segregation would start in Union Council (UC) 81, 83, 198, and 218 as a pilot project and workers would be trained to sepa­rate useful items from garbage.

AKHMT CEO Sumaira Gul said that in the first phase, revenue would be collected for the company by separat­ing useful items at the level of waste enclosures. The green-waste obtained from the enclosures would be used at the compost plant. In the new model of waste management, lesser amount of waste would be dumped at the landfill site. She said that reducing dumping of waste at landfill sites would signifi­cantly reduce environmental pollution and public health problems.

The LWMC CEO said the project would prove to be a landmark as it was the first step towards waste manage­ment through innovative methods. The amount of waste was increasing with each passing day, which was a matter of concern. The success of waste seg­regation project was not possible with­out cooperation of citizens. He said, “We are also running a public aware­ness campaign for proper waste dis­posal and better waste management.” After the success of the model project, waste segregation would be formally started across the city.