Share:

RAWAlPINDI - An owner of a private housing society was killed and three others including a local leader of PTI were critically injured in an ambush style deadly shooting, informed sources on Tuesday. The suspects then fled the scene following the shooting.

The shooting occurred at a busy market in Saddar, the limits of Police Station Cantt. The motive behind the shooting remained unclear. Heavy contingent of police, headed by SHO SI Asim, rushed to the crime scene and moved the dead body and three injured persons to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Sardar Azam Khan (CEO of Silver City Housing Society) and the injured as Raja Sajid (PTI former Chairman UC Ranyal), Haider Shah and Abu Bakar, sources said. According to sources, the four men arrived at Hathi Chowk in Saddar in a white color land cruiser when an unknown number of assassins appeared from somewhere and opened volley of bullets on the vehicle. Resultantly, a man was killed and three others suffered multiple bullet injuries. Responding to a call, police reached at the spot and collected evidence besides recording statements of eye witnesses.

Body and injured person were moved to hospital, sources said. Meanwhile, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took notice of the firing incident and ordered SP Potohar Division to arrest the killers. He said that a case has been registered against the killers while further investigation was underway