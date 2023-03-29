Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz lambasted on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter had now become the biggest absconder in connection with the violation of law.

Addressing a public gathering, Ms Nawaz said the nation will not let Mr Khan to rule the country again. She bashed Mr Khan over his speech at Minar-e-Pakistan, saying, "Imran was presenting his 10-point agenda. What about the 10-point agenda when he was in power for four years."

She schooled Mr Khan, saying, "Imran is the first person to tell a new story every now and then in connection with his assassination attempt. As sometimes he blames Punjab IG and other times Rana Sanaullah for planning to kill him."

Ms Nawaz continued to berate the deposed premier, saying, "The drama, Imran was staging in connection with the US conspiracy has been thwarted. Now he is complaining about the country from other countries like a child."

She went on to recall that Mr Khan had sold the Toshakhana gifts.

Speaking about providing free flour to the people, Ms Nawaz said Prime Minister Shehbaz was providing free flour to the people despite severe economic crunch.

Expressing her views over the elections, Ms Nawaz said, First, the elections will be held in Punjab and then in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Monday, she urged her party leaders to expose Mr Khan’s facilitators in judiciary.

Ms Nawaz presided an important meeting of party spokespersons, in which it was decided to bring the "unfair decisions and testimonies against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif" to the public.

Firing a broadside at Mr Khan, Ms Nawaz said, “Imran Khan has now become the history of the country. Now it is the time to think for the country’s sake. The masses should be informed about how the country had to suffer from crises in the past four years. Imran Khan wants to divert the attention of the public from his corruption cases".

She lambasted Mr Khan over his tenure, saying, “During the tenure of Imran Khan, the corruption in the country had increased to 14 per cent, despite the promises made by Imran to end corruption in 90 days.”