Share:

TIMERGARA - Judiciary is now the country’s last hope for integrity and stability, said Ms phool Bibi, District and session Judge Lower Dir, while speaking as a chief guest at a lawyers’ function in Timergara and administering oaths to the newly elected cabinet members of the district bar. senior Civil Judge Farmanullah and other judicial staff were also in attendance. phool Bibi urged young lawyers to learn values and manners from their elders, recognizing the youth’s strength and importance in nation-building.

With 60% of the population, they could bring about real change in society. District and session judges agreed that bench-bar coordination was critical for establishing the rule of law, especially in the current critical period. Youth should take an active role in social reform as they are the nation’s backbone. phool Bibi raised the bar’s problems with relevant institutions and assured their resolution soon.

Advocate Kifayat Yar Bukhari, the new president of the bar, promised to resolve all issues through consensus and deliver justice. he highlighted the country’s political and economic situation, blaming politicians and state institutions for the mess.