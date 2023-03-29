Share:

KARACHI-A three-member delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mill Association (Sindh) headed by Ahmed Ibrahim Hashim called on Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Rajput said the Sindh Government had established Bachat Bazaars in all Talukas of the province. “28 bazaars have been established in different parts of Karachi” he added.

He said the Sindh government had decided to provide subsidy on flour to 7.8 million families and this money will be given to the people through the Benazir Income Support Program from March 29. He asked the delegation to reduce the price of sugar and make it available at the Bachat Bazaars established by the provincial government at discounted rates. On this, the delegation assured to supply sugar at the discounted rate of Rs95 per kg at the Bachat Bazars. Meanwhile, CS directed the Secretary Industry to remain in contact with the Sugar Mill Association.