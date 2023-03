Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Two mine workers died and three others were wounded when they got trapped in a soapstone mine in Bandi Nakra area of the district. Initially police and other rescue agencies, with the help of local people, rescued three labourers, identified as Jan, Shahzeb, and Wajid.

The incident happened in the precinct of Sherwan Police Station. Two other labourers identified as Shoaib and Sajid could not be rescued and later their bodies were recovered from the mine.