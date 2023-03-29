Share:

KARACHI-A minor girl was allegedly raped in a Korangi shelter home by a boy, the son of the lady owner of the shelter home, police and doctors said.

The Korangi Industrial Area police shifted the girl, aged around 11-12 years, to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a medical examination, says in media reports. Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed told media that the medical examination confirmed that the girl was raped. She said that DNA samples had been taken for cross-matching. Hospital sources said that the girl informed them that she was living in a shelter home in Korangi as her father did not take care of her after the death of her mother. She said that she was subjected to a sexual assault by a boy, said to be son of the lady owner of the shelter home. Korangi SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai told media that the police picked up the owner of the shelter home in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town. Her underage son had not been detained so far, but his medical examination was carried out, he added.

A case was registered under Sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 109 (abetment), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.