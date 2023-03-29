Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with a high-level delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

The delegation comprised Convener MQM Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Federal IT minister Amin ul Haq. Federal minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also attended the meeting.

The MQM delegation congratulated the PM on passing the "Supreme Court practice and procedure bill 2023" from the national assembly.

The delegation expressed reservations regarding the census and updated the PM about issues faced by Karachi.

The PM directed authorities to address the reservations and immediate solutions to their problems.