MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) served no­tices to ten citizens for putting garbage and building material on roads creating pollution and traffic related issues.

As per directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob, the enforce­ment cell launched a crackdown against citizens creating pollu­tion and traffic blockage issues here on Tuesday in the city. The enforcement team while tak­ing action on public complaints conducted screening at Timber Market and Qasim Bella. The of­ficials issued notices to ten citi­zens involved in throwing gar­bage and building material on roads creating problems in unin­terrupted traffic flow and pollu­tion. The teams cleared the road by removing the material from roads and also washed the roads.

MWMC CEO Shahid Yaqoob said that not only heavy fine would be imposed on violators but their properties would also be sealed after final notices. He said that summary had been sent to provin­cial government for more powers to enforcement cell of the depart­ment. He maintained that steps were being taken to resolve is­sues of shortage of staff and ma­chinery adding that more landfill sites were also being searched. He stressed upon the need of public participation in cleanliness cam­paign and urged civil society mem­bers and traders to cooperate with the MWMC for this purpose.

SCREENING COUNTERS DOUBLED AT FLOUR DISTRIBUTION CENTRES

Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir ordered to double screening counters at distribution centres of free flour offered under the Ramazan pack­age here. Talking to the centre incharges and staff concerned at Raza Hall, the DC directed to pro­vide free flour immediately after screening points to avoid chaos and facilitate people. He said a complete record of flour mills followed by its supply was main­tained to ensure transparency in the mechanism. Omer Jahangir said that the first priority of the district government is to ensure a smooth supply of flour among deserving segments of society.