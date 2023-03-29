Share:

LAHORE - Selected players reported national coaching staff in a training camp called by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) ahead of the Junior Hockey Asia Cup.

A five-member selection committee, comprised of Olympians Nasir Ali, Rahim Khan, Shakeel Abbasi and Kalemullah Khan, selected the players after supervising open trials in Karachi and Lahore. All U21 players, alongside proof of their age, reported to Director Domestic Development Punjab, Rai Usman Akbar at Defense Hockey Arena, DHA Lahore. In the first phase of the camp, players gave fitness tests under the supervision of junior team manager Olympian Hanif Khan.

Junior Asia Cup is scheduled from May 23 to June 1 this year in Oman. The camp attendants include GOALKEEPERS: Ali Raza, M Raffay, Saif ur Rehman, Faizan Janjua, Taimoor Sheikh and Bilal. DEFENDERS: M Abdullah, Arbaaz, Rao Aqeel Ahmad, M Uzair, Bilal Aslam, Yasir Shinwar, Arsalan Khalid, Abdullah Nazakat and Zohaib Ehsan.

MIDFIELDERS: Sufyan Khan, Ehtesham Aslam, Arbaaz Ayaz, Murtaza Yaqoob, Hamza Fayyaz, Baqir, Nadeem Khan and Zain Shahzad. FORWARDS: Arshad Liaquat, Murtaza Yaqoob Jr, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Wahab, Qais, Rana Shoaib, Rana Waleed, Sultan Mehmood, Numan Khan, Hamad Rizwan, Zakaria Hayat, M Adnan Ladoo, Qayyum Dogar, Waqar Ali, Basharat Ali, Bilal Akram, Shoaib Khan, Ahmad Raza, Haseeb Masood, Taimur Javed, Faizan Malhi, Abdul Wajid and Murad Ali