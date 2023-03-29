Share:

FAISALABAD - A criminal involved in 16 cases of heinous crimes was killed in encounter with police, in the jurisdiction of Dijkot police station on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that Dijkot police were taking an under custody accused Us­man for the recovery of case property when his three ac­complices intercepted the po­lice van near Sitalan Bridge and opened indiscriminate fire. The outlaws succeeded in getting their accomplice re­leased from the police custody. Later, the police chased the criminals and asked them to surrender but they once again started firing on the police party.

The police also retaliated and during the encounter Us­man sustained critical bullet injuries. However, his accom­plices managed to escape.

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the fleeing criminals.

In another encounter, Lun­dianwala police arrested an accused with injuries.

On information that three armed persons committed robbery near Chak 144-GB, a police team reached the spot and chased the fleeing rob­bers. Seeing police close to them, the robbers opened fire which led to encounter. During an exchange of fire one of the suspects suffered bullet inju­ries while his two accomplices managed to escape.

The police arrested the ac­cused identified as Imran and shifted him to a nearby hospi­tal for treatment.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi announced commendation certificates for the raiding police team.

TWO ROBBERS HELD, VALUABLES RECOVERED

Kotwali police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two alleged robbers and recovered looted money of Rs2.7 million from their possession.

DSP Kotwali Circle Ehsanul­lah Irshad said that police re­ceived a complaint that three robbers snatched Rs3.3 million from a citizen at gunpoint near Munshi Mohallah last night.

A police team was consti­tuted to trace and arrest the suspects. After an investiga­tion, the police succeeded in arresting two accused identi­fied as Shabbir and Shahzad and recovered Rs2.7 million from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.