LAHORE - Pakistan beat Iran 2-1 in the ITF World Tennis Junior Team Competition Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying Kuching, Malaysia. According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) spokesman here on Tuesday, in the boys singles first match, Pakistan’s Abubakar Talha beat Sadeghizeidi Kiyarash 6-1, 7-5 while in the second match, Attaran Sam beat Hamza Roman 7-6(5), 6-3 to level the score at 1-1. In the decisive boys doubles match, Abubakar Talha/Hamza Roman beat Attaran Sam/Madanian Soroosh 6-3, 7-5 to win the match by 2-1. Earlier in the first match of the event, Pakistan team played well against Indonesia and edged them out by 2-1.

In the boys singles, Abubakar Talha beat Mika Gunawan Joachim 6-3, 6-2 while Hamza Roman had to struggle hard to beat Ali Da Costa Rafalentino 6-1, 7-6(5). In the dead rubber boys doubles match, Amir Muhammad Khan Mazari/Abubakar Talha lost to Mika Gunawan Joachim/ Verdasco Jeconia Rafa by 5-7, 4-6. Pakistan junior team, consisting of Abubakar Talha, Hamza Roman and Amir Muhammad Khan Mazari, capable of doing wonders in the event and finished it winning the laurels for the country