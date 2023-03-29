Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has noted that Pakistan can earn billions of dollars through export of pink salt.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Pakistan is the only producer of pink salt in the world and the government should cooperate with the private sector in value addition of this salt that would enable the country to earn billions of dollars through its exports around the world. He said this while talking to a delegation of Miracle Salt of USA that visited ICCI led by its President Nadeem Ahmed.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the global market of pink salt is around US$ 12 billion, but Pakistan’s annual export of this salt is just around US$ 70 million, which is far less than the actual potential of the country. He said that Pakistan is exporting 90 percent of pink salt in raw form @ of US$ 60-80/ton and many other countries are earning much higher margins by value addition of Pakistan’s raw pink salt and exporting it to other markets. He stressed that the government should fix the minimum export price of pink salt and help the business community in its value addition to boost its export. Speaking at the occasion, Nadeem Ahmed, President, Miracle Salt of USA, said that they are interested to invest in Pakistan’s pink salt to produce its valued added products as this salt has great potential for exports in the global market. He said that the government of Pakistan should announce a policy of pink salt and regulate its trade and exports that would attract more foreign investment to Pakistan. Karim Aziz Malik, Muhammad Naseem, Mr Martin and others were part of the delegation.