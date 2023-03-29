Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday decided against participating in the Second Summit for Democracy being held by the US today (March 29-30).

Pakistan is among over 100 coun­tries invited by US President Joe Biden to the summit. In 2021 also, Islam­abad had politely refused to attend the moot without specifying any reasons.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch said: “We are thank­ful to the United States and the co-host countries for inviting Pakistan to attend the Second Summit for Democ­racy. Pakistan had not been part of the summit process that commenced in 2021 and required countries to make certain national commitments.

Pakistan would engage bilater­ally with the US and co-hosts of the summit to promote and strengthen democratic princi­ples and values and work to­wards advancing human rights and the fight against corrup­tion.” The spokesperson said as a vibrant democracy, the peo­ple of Pakistan were deeply committed to democratic val­ues and generations of Paki­stanis, time after time, have up­held their faith in democracy, human rights and fundamen­tal freedoms. “This month, the nation is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Con­stitution that is the fountain of democratic polity in Paki­stan,” she maintained. Baloch added: “We value our friend­ship with the United States. Under the Biden administra­tion, this relationship has wid­ened and expanded substan­tially.” The summit was being considered an opportunity for the cash-strapped Pakistan to win over the support of the US to revive the much-needed loan programme of the Internation­al Monetary Fund (IMF). Cur­rently, the federal government is struggling to secure guaran­tees from friendly states for ex­ternal financing, a key demand by the global lender for releas­ing the bailout package. Ear­lier, Washington said the for­mer United States envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, does not represent US policy and his comments about inter­nal affairs of Pakistan were ‘in­dividual’. US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said Khalilzad was a private citizen, and any social media activity or comments or tweets done in his private capacity, do not rep­resent US foreign policy, and he does not speak for this ad­ministration.Asked about the political crisis in Pakistan, the spokesperson urged all sides to respect the rule of law and al­low the people to democrati­cally determine their country’s leadership in accordance with the Constitution and laws.