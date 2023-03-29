Share:

“No empire lasts forever, no dynasty continues unbroken. Some day, you and I will be mere legends. All that matters is whether we did what we could with the life that was given to us.”

–Krishna Udayasankar

The Yuan dynasty is considered to be the successor of the Mongol Empire and quickly became an imperial dynasty that ruled China for countless years. The leaders were the successors of Mongke Khan and came to power after the Mongol Empire was divided into various sections. The Yuan dynasty also bore the Mandate of Heaven and history placed Genghis Khan as the official founder of the dynasty as Taizu. After the Proclamation of the Dynastic Name, Kublai announced the name of the new dynasty as Great Yuan.