The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Wednesday commended the government's recent legislation on the Supreme Court's authority.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the PBC praised the National Assembly Bill's provisions on the exercise of the Supreme Court's powers.

The PBC statement stated that the aggrieved party should have the right to appeal under Article 184(3) regarding the suo motu jurisdiction.

The PBC had long been advocating for standards to be established regarding suo motu jurisdiction.

The statement further added that the proposed amendment would enable the right of appeal in cases under Article 184(3).

A delegation from the Pakistan Bar Council submitted the purposed draft to the Prime Minister on May 19, 2022.