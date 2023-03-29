Share:

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is developing a monsoon contingency plan for 2023 in collaboration with relevant parties to identify potential hazards, vulnerabilities, and risks associated with the monsoon season, as well as map available resources to minimize disaster risks and ensure a timely and coordinated response. A meeting was held with provincial line departments to discuss the Monsoon Contingency Plan outcomes for preventing, mitigating, and responding to monsoon-related disasters.

The Director of Disaster Risk Management PDMA, Muhammad Amin, chaired the meeting and stated that the process of developing the Monsoon Contingency Plan 2023 has started by involving all stakeholders. The series of meetings will continue in April, and the contingency plan is expected to be developed by the end of May 2023. The PDMA has assigned roles and responsibilities in the monsoon plan to different departments and shared data collection tools with stakeholders. Information on specific hazards, vulnerability profiles, damages, compensation, resource mapping, and coordination has also been shared.

The PDMA recognizes that natural hazards and disasters can cause significant losses to people’s lives and livelihoods, citing the 2022 floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an example. However, due to the presence of the Disaster Risk Management system, over 400,000 people were able to be moved to safe locations.

Climate change has made regions more vulnerable to shifting weather patterns. In response, the Monsoon Contingency Plan will categorize districts in the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into different risk categories. Due to its unique geography, terrain, and natural resources, the province is susceptible to various climate contingencies during both summer and winter. PDMA’s spokesperson, Taimur Ali, announced the implementation of a proactive preparedness regime based on NDMA guidelines to streamline disaster response at the provincial and district levels. This will involve contingency planning for major hazards and a coordinated response to minimize loss of life and property. The exercise will be inclusive of all stakeholders and will assess resources and hazards to determine relief caseloads for planning purposes.